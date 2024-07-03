90S Sticker Icons Template

Capture the essence of a vibrant era with this 90s sticker icons collection. Each design pops with bold, saturated colors and a definitive retro style that screams '90s. From the bubblegum pink of a classic Walkman to the neon shades of a Rubik's Cube, these illustrations are a playful tribute to the technology and toys that defined a generation. The stickers boast a clean, vector aesthetic that's both eye-catching and versatile, making them perfect for a range of projects.

Customize this blast from the past using Linearity Curve's versatile design tools. Adjust the palette to your liking, or swap out elements to suit your narrative. Then, with Linearity Move, animate each piece to bring your designs to life. Picture a Walkman with equalizer bars that pulse to an unseen beat, or a Rubik's Cube that solves itself in a satisfying twist—your creativity is the limit.

These stickers are not just decorative—they're conversation starters, memory triggers, and nostalgia inducers. When you've put your spin on them and set them in motion, they'll be ready to enhance any project, from digital marketing campaigns to personal projects. They'll resonate with audiences who remember the '90s, and intrigue those who wish they'd been there.