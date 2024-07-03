90S Sticker Icons Template

Design details
Capture the essence of a vibrant era with this 90s sticker icons collection. Each design pops with bold, saturated colors and a definitive retro style that screams '90s. From the bubblegum pink of a classic Walkman to the neon shades of a Rubik's Cube, these illustrations are a playful tribute to the technology and toys that defined a generation. The stickers boast a clean, vector aesthetic that's both eye-catching and versatile, making them perfect for a range of projects.
Customize this blast from the past using Linearity Curve's versatile design tools. Adjust the palette to your liking, or swap out elements to suit your narrative. Then, with Linearity Move, animate each piece to bring your designs to life. Picture a Walkman with equalizer bars that pulse to an unseen beat, or a Rubik's Cube that solves itself in a satisfying twist—your creativity is the limit.
These stickers are not just decorative—they're conversation starters, memory triggers, and nostalgia inducers. When you've put your spin on them and set them in motion, they'll be ready to enhance any project, from digital marketing campaigns to personal projects. They'll resonate with audiences who remember the '90s, and intrigue those who wish they'd been there.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Entertainment, Design
Style
Illustrative, Happy, Colorful, Retro, Icon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity