Abstract Shape Icons Template

This collection of abstract shapes is a flexible toolkit for graphic artists and digital marketers. It uses a black and white color scheme with strong contrasts to create bold and expressive designs. The simple geometric shapes and smooth lines are great for a wide range of projects, from social media to branding.

With tools like Linearity Curve, you can adjust these shapes to match your project's story. Change their size, angle, and form using a wide range of design options. If you're looking to add movement, Linearity Move lets you animate these shapes, adding a lively element to your designs.

These abstract shapes are more than just tools, they're the foundation for your next creative project. They help you make visuals that grab attention and communicate your brand's message through every design.