Abstract Shape Icons Template

This collection of abstract shapes is a flexible toolkit for graphic artists and digital marketers. It uses a black and white color scheme with strong contrasts to create bold and expressive designs. The simple geometric shapes and smooth lines are great for a wide range of projects, from social media to branding.
With tools like Linearity Curve, you can adjust these shapes to match your project's story. Change their size, angle, and form using a wide range of design options. If you're looking to add movement, Linearity Move lets you animate these shapes, adding a lively element to your designs.
These abstract shapes are more than just tools, they're the foundation for your next creative project. They help you make visuals that grab attention and communicate your brand's message through every design.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity