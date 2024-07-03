Abstract Shapes Icons Template

Design details
This template sports a playful mix of abstract shapes and a lively color palette, with pops of neon green, soft pink, and bold blue on a purple base. It's a vibrant choice for designers looking to craft eye-catching digital content, from web banners to social media posts. The design style is modern and fun, ideal for projects that call for a touch of creativity and visual excitement.
You can tailor this template to your needs in Linearity Curve with ease. Adjust the color hues to fit your brand identity, resize elements for your layout, or rearrange components for a custom look. With Linearity Move, animate these shapes to add dynamism to your design, making your content not just seen but felt.
Using this template allows you to create visuals that grab attention and convey your message with energy. It's about making an impact that sticks with your viewers. Customize and animate to deliver designs that are not only visually appealing but also memorable and effective in communication.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Shapes, Masks
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity