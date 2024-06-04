Animal Bookmark Design Template

Design details
This playful bookmark template features three adorable animal designs: a red panda, a corgi, and a cheetah. Each bookmark has a colorful and cheerful design, making them perfect for children or anyone who loves cute and fun stationery. These bookmarks are not only functional but also add a touch of personality to any book.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Change the colors, add text, or even swap out the animal heads for your favorite characters. If you want to add some interactive elements, use Linearity Move to animate the bookmarks, making the animals come to life with simple movements or expressions.
These bookmarks are great for personal use, gifts, or even promotional items. By customizing them, you can create unique bookmarks that stand out and bring joy to readers of all ages.
