Animation Storyboard

This minimalist storyboard template offers graphic designers a structured, monochrome canvas to meticulously plan visual sequences for animations.

Each quadrant is dedicated to a scene, complete with a generous space for sketching and a dedicated section for duration and notes, allowing for detailed time management and scene descriptions. The template's subdued hues and clean lines serve as an organizational tool and is also a reflection of professional precision in pre-visualization processes.

You can personalize this template with ease using Linearity Curve. The vector-based design allows for scalable scene illustrations, while the text areas are primed for font customization to match your brand guidelines or project tones.

When the storyboard is sketched out, Linearity Move comes into play, offering you the ability to create compelling animations from static designs. Create a dynamic presentation of your storyboard to bring pitches to life and communicate with clarity.

You can also use this template to map out projects ranging from commercial storyboarding and explainer videos to animation planning and films. By integrating this template into your workflow, you can ensure a cohesive narrative flow and communicate ideas more effectively. Elevate your storytelling. Align with project objectives and client expectations. Animate with one click.