Animation Storyboard

Design details
This minimalist storyboard template offers graphic designers a structured, monochrome canvas to meticulously plan visual sequences for animations.
Each quadrant is dedicated to a scene, complete with a generous space for sketching and a dedicated section for duration and notes, allowing for detailed time management and scene descriptions. The template's subdued hues and clean lines serve as an organizational tool and is also a reflection of professional precision in pre-visualization processes.
You can personalize this template with ease using Linearity Curve. The vector-based design allows for scalable scene illustrations, while the text areas are primed for font customization to match your brand guidelines or project tones.
When the storyboard is sketched out, Linearity Move comes into play, offering you the ability to create compelling animations from static designs. Create a dynamic presentation of your storyboard to bring pitches to life and communicate with clarity.
You can also use this template to map out projects ranging from commercial storyboarding and explainer videos to animation planning and films. By integrating this template into your workflow, you can ensure a cohesive narrative flow and communicate ideas more effectively. Elevate your storytelling. Align with project objectives and client expectations. Animate with one click.
Industry
Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates
Style
Minimalist, Pattern, Lines, Geometric
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity