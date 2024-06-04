Blank Bookmark Design Pack Template

Design details
This bookmark template pack includes three different shapes: a rectangle, a rounded bookmark, and one with unique edges. The blank design makes it easy to customize each bookmark for various styles and purposes. These bookmarks are great for personal projects, promotional items, or gifts.
With Linearity Curve, you can add your own designs, text, and colors. Modify the shapes, add illustrations, or incorporate branding elements to create a cohesive look. To add a dynamic touch, use Linearity Move to animate your bookmarks. This is perfect for engaging marketing campaigns or interactive digital content.
These customizable bookmarks are ideal for designers who want to create personalized stationery or unique promotional materials. Once you've customized them, these bookmarks will serve as memorable and practical items that leave a lasting impression.
Industry
Entertainment, Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates, Entertainment
Style
Simple, Minimalist, Geometric, Shapes
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity