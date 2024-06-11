Bubble Chats GIF Template

Design details
This gif template showcases two animated chat bubbles, one green and one blue, with moving dots indicating a conversation. It's perfect for social media posts, messaging apps, like Discord or WhatsApp, or any content focused on communication. The bright colors and simple design make it visually appealing and easy to use.
Customize this template in Linearity Curve by changing the chat bubble colors to fit your brand or personal style. You can also modify the text inside the bubbles to create unique messages or add other elements to enhance the design.
Use Linearity Move to animate the chat bubbles or the dots within them for a more dynamic effect. This adds a lively touch to your content, making your communication visuals stand out.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Entertainment
Topics
Entertainment, Layout templates
Style
Simple, Neon, Minimalist, Icon, Transparent, Geometric
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity