Bubble Chats GIF Template

This gif template showcases two animated chat bubbles, one green and one blue, with moving dots indicating a conversation. It's perfect for social media posts, messaging apps, like Discord or WhatsApp, or any content focused on communication. The bright colors and simple design make it visually appealing and easy to use.

Customize this template in Linearity Curve by changing the chat bubble colors to fit your brand or personal style. You can also modify the text inside the bubbles to create unique messages or add other elements to enhance the design.

Use Linearity Move to animate the chat bubbles or the dots within them for a more dynamic effect. This adds a lively touch to your content, making your communication visuals stand out.