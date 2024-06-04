Celestial Bookmark Design Template

This bookmark template features a celestial theme with moon phases and a central sun design. It comes in two color options: a black background with golden elements and a white background with the same golden accents. The minimalist and elegant design makes it ideal for anyone interested in astronomy or looking for a stylish bookmark.

You can customize this template easily using Linearity Curve. Change the colors to suit your brand, replace the celestial elements with different symbols, or add your own text. If you want to animate the bookmark, use Linearity Move to make the moon phases transition smoothly or add twinkling stars for an engaging effect.

Perfect for bookstores, libraries, or personal use, this template helps you create an eye-catching and unique bookmark. Tailor it to add a touch of sophistication and interest to your reading materials.