Cheerful Summer Spotify Cover Template

This Spotify cover template is all about fun under the sun with a snapshot of a Ferris wheel against a clear blue sky. It’s bright, cheerful, and perfect for playlists filled with upbeat tracks that are sure to be the soundtrack of the summer.
Customizing this template with Linearity Curve is easy. Change up the sky's color for morning or evening vibes, or update the font for your playlist’s name to something that screams 'summer fun'. Want to add movement? With Linearity Move, you can get the Ferris wheel turning or make your text pop as if it's dancing to the music.
With your customization, this cover will be a visual hit that matches the energy of your music. It’s not just a playlist; it's an experience, one that promises listeners the best beats to accompany sunny days and warm nights.
Industry
Entertainment
Topics
Music
Style
Simple, Gen-Z, Vintage, Happy, Photographic, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity