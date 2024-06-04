Cherry Blossom Bookmark Design Template

Design details
This bookmark template features a delicate cherry blossom design with soft pink flowers scattered along the border. The gradient background enhances the serene and elegant feel, making it perfect for book lovers who appreciate a touch of nature.
Customize this template easily using Linearity Curve. You can adjust the colors, add personalized text, or change the background gradient to suit your needs. If you'd like, use Linearity Move to animate the petals, creating a dynamic and engaging effect.
This template is ideal for personal use, gifts, or promotional items. It allows you to create a beautiful, personalized bookmark that adds a unique touch to any reading experience.
Published on:
Industry
Entertainment, Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates, Entertainment
Style
Pattern, Pastel, Illustrative
