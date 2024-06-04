ic-home iconTemplates HubAssetsCherry Blossom Bookmark Design Template
Cherry Blossom Bookmark Design Template

This bookmark template features a delicate cherry blossom design with soft pink flowers scattered along the border. The gradient background enhances the serene and elegant feel, making it perfect for book lovers who appreciate a touch of nature.

Customize this template easily using Linearity Curve. You can adjust the colors, add personalized text, or change the background gradient to suit your needs. If you'd like, use Linearity Move to animate the petals, creating a dynamic and engaging effect.

This template is ideal for personal use, gifts, or promotional items. It allows you to create a beautiful, personalized bookmark that adds a unique touch to any reading experience.

Industry

Entertainment, Layout Templates

Topics

Layout templates, Entertainment

Style

Pattern, Pastel, Illustrative

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

