Christmas Wrapping Icons Template

Design details
The charm of winter is beautifully encapsulated in this snowflake wrapping paper template. A deep blue canvas adorned with varying white snowflake designs exudes the joyful spirit of the festive season. The large, bold, orange ribbon graphic adds a playful touch of warmth, inviting the eye and the heart into the winter wonderland it portrays.
You, the designer, can adapt this template with Linearity Curve, changing snowflake patterns or colors to personalize your holiday gifts. With the intuitive tools available, you can design wrapping paper that is not only unique but also tells a story. If you want to bring the winter cheer to life, Linearity Move can animate the falling of snowflakes or the ribbon's graceful unfurling, adding a magical touch to your seasonal gifts.
This template isn't just about wrapping gifts. It's about enveloping your presents in a personal winter story. When you use this design, your gifts will carry more than just the material. They will convey the warmth and care of the season, making each unwrapping a memorable moment.
Industry
Events
Topics
Christmas, Entertainment, New Year
Style
Pattern, Illustrative, Happy, Wrapping paper
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity