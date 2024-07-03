Colorful Gradient Icons Template

Design details
This vibrant collection of gradient shapes is perfect for modern design work, offering a range of colors from warm yellows to cool blues. These minimalist designs are great for backgrounds, overlays, or as main visuals, adding depth and a modern touch to any project.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily tweak these shapes to match your project's vibe. Change colors, adjust sizes, or rotate them to fit your brand or the mood you're going for. If you're into animation, Linearity Move lets you bring these shapes to life. You can create smooth animations that make your story even more engaging.
Using these gradient shapes means you're not just making something that looks good, you're creating a story that captures attention. They're a way to make your design not just seen but truly experienced by your audience.
