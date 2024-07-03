Dark Wave Music Spotify Playlist Cover Template

Design details
This cover template features a mix of dark and warm tones, creating an abstract, lava-like texture that sets the right mood for deep beats or introspective tracks. The sharp-edged text in a bold font stands out against the complex background, perfect for any playlist that wants to make a strong, brooding statement.
Using Linearity Curve, you can customize this design to fit your style. Change the color palette for a different mood, pick a new font to match the emotion of your music, or fine-tune the text placement to get the balance just right. With Linearity Move, add a touch of animation – let the background simmer or the text fade in with the rhythm, making your playlist cover a dynamic intro to your music.
End result? You'll have a cover that's more than a static image. It'll capture the essence of your playlist and invite listeners into a unique audio journey. They'll get a feel for what's coming not just with their ears, but with their eyes too.
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity