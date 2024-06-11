Discord Sticker Group Icon Pack Template

This icon template pack offers a variety of dynamic designs perfect for different groups or communities. The pack can be used on Discord, WhatsApp, or any other GIF friendly social media. The pack features vibrant colors like green and purple, alongside classic black and white, with themes ranging from gaming and fantasy to modern glitch effects. These icons are great for creating a unique and cohesive look for your group.

You can easily customize these icons using Linearity Curve. Change the text, adjust the colors, and modify the background elements to match your brand or group's identity. If you want to add some motion, use Linearity Move to animate the icons and make them more engaging for digital spaces.

These icons are ideal for social media profiles, gaming teams, or online communities. They help create a professional and recognizable look, enhancing your group's visual appeal. Customize and animate these icons to represent your group effectively and stand out online.