Finance Icon Set

This icon pack is designed with finance and business professionals in mind. It features a selection of graphics in a playful yet professional style, using a purple and green color scheme. These icons can easily illustrate financial concepts in presentations, reports, or on websites, making complex information more accessible and visually engaging.

With Linearity Curve, you can personalize these icons to suit your project’s needs. Colors can be altered to fit your brand, shapes can be tweaked for a custom look, and sizes adjusted for various platforms. If you want to add some movement, Linearity Move allows you to animate these icons, like making the currency symbol grow in size to emphasize growth or profit.

By using this set of icons, you’ll be able to communicate financial information in a more relatable and visually appealing way. They are designed to catch the eye while making your content easier to understand. In a world where details matter and time is precious, these icons help convey your message quickly and effectively.