Flower Icons Template

Design details
Breathe life into your digital landscapes with this vibrant, nature-inspired Wild Flowers Pack. The design features a harmonious blend of pastel yellows, pinks, and blues, encapsulated in a collection of simple yet expressive flower illustrations. Created for versatility, these vector assets cater to a range of applications from beauty ads to environmental themes, suitable for designers and marketers aiming to bring a touch of nature’s serenity to their projects. Harness the potential of Linearity Curve to personalize these assets to your project’s palette and branding needs. With full customization at your fingertips, you can alter shapes, colors, and arrangements using intuitive tools like the Brush, Pen, Shape Builder, and more. And when it’s time to animate, Linearity Move turns these static flowers into a dynamic flow of motion, perfect for engaging marketing animations that capture your audience's attention.
By incorporating this pack into your work, you’re set to craft visuals that resonate with your audience's love for nature's simplicity. Whether you're creating online ads, branding materials, or just looking for a touch of floral finesse, these assets will bloom in your hands, leaving a lasting impression on your viewers with their understated charm and flowy elegance.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Beauty, Ad banners, Environment
Style
Illustrative, Flowy, Flowers, Simple, Pastel
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity