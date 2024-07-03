Geometric Icons Template

Step into a world where bold geometry meets playful design with our geometric icons pack. The set features a variety of shapes — from circles and triangles to abstract squiggles, all adorned in a lively color scheme of yellows, pinks, blues, and more. Inspired by the Memphis design movement, these elements are perfect for adding a punch of energy and nostalgia to your creative work.

Tap into the versatility of Linearity Curve to customize these elements with ease. Whether you’re tweaking the hues to match a particular mood or resizing to fit various layouts, Curve’s user-friendly interface makes it a breeze. Want to see these shapes dance? Linearity Move steps in to give them motion, adding playful bounces or smooth transitions that are bound to captivate.

Incorporate these graphics to make your designs pop. They’re not just for show, they’re your toolkit for creating engaging, memorable, and modern visuals. From social media posts to marketing materials, these graphics will help your content stand out and leave a lasting impression. Use this pack, and watch your designs go from static to stellar.