Geometric Icons Template

Design details
Step into a world where bold geometry meets playful design with our geometric icons pack. The set features a variety of shapes — from circles and triangles to abstract squiggles, all adorned in a lively color scheme of yellows, pinks, blues, and more. Inspired by the Memphis design movement, these elements are perfect for adding a punch of energy and nostalgia to your creative work.
Tap into the versatility of Linearity Curve to customize these elements with ease. Whether you’re tweaking the hues to match a particular mood or resizing to fit various layouts, Curve’s user-friendly interface makes it a breeze. Want to see these shapes dance? Linearity Move steps in to give them motion, adding playful bounces or smooth transitions that are bound to captivate.
Incorporate these graphics to make your designs pop. They’re not just for show, they’re your toolkit for creating engaging, memorable, and modern visuals. From social media posts to marketing materials, these graphics will help your content stand out and leave a lasting impression. Use this pack, and watch your designs go from static to stellar.
Blog: How to use assets in Linearity Curve
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Geometric, Colorful, Happy, Shapes, Icon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity