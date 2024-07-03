Gradient Shapes Icons Template

Immerse your designs in the ethereal charm of these gradient blur assets, where color and form blend in a dreamy haze. This template offers a variety of blurred shapes and backgrounds that exude a warm, fuzzy ambiance. They are perfect for adding a dreamlike dimension to your projects, especially in marketing materials where you want to capture attention without sharp edges.

With Linearity Curve, you can effortlessly integrate these blurs into your creative work. The assets are fully customizable, allowing you to tweak their colors and opacity to match your design's mood. Want to go beyond static images? Bring these blurs to life with Linearity Move, adding a dynamic, floating quality to your animations that will captivate your audience.

By leveraging these assets, you create a space that's inviting and intriguing. Whether it's for ad banners, app store screenshots, or brand illustrations, these gradient blurs will give your visuals a soft, modern edge that's as impactful as it is subtle. The end result? A visual experience that wraps the viewer in a gentle gradient embrace.