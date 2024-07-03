Gym Music Mix Spotify Cover Template

This cover template features an athlete in mid-workout, with a clear focus and determination that's as motivating as the tunes on your playlist. The background has a cool, gritty feel, setting the stage for a serious gym session. Turquoise text stands out, offering a fresh vibe that's perfect for today's top hits or pumping electronic beats.

To make it yours, use Linearity Curve to adjust the hues, change the text to match your brand, or insert your own action-packed image. With Linearity Move, you can add dynamic elements like text that beats with your tracks or animate the athlete to keep in step with your playlist's vibe.

With these tweaks, your playlist cover will not just be another image. It will inspire action and mirror the energy of your music. It's your mix's visual hook, ready to motivate and move your audience as they dive into their workout.