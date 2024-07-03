Gym Music Mix Spotify Cover Template

Design details
This cover template features an athlete in mid-workout, with a clear focus and determination that's as motivating as the tunes on your playlist. The background has a cool, gritty feel, setting the stage for a serious gym session. Turquoise text stands out, offering a fresh vibe that's perfect for today's top hits or pumping electronic beats.
To make it yours, use Linearity Curve to adjust the hues, change the text to match your brand, or insert your own action-packed image. With Linearity Move, you can add dynamic elements like text that beats with your tracks or animate the athlete to keep in step with your playlist's vibe.
With these tweaks, your playlist cover will not just be another image. It will inspire action and mirror the energy of your music. It's your mix's visual hook, ready to motivate and move your audience as they dive into their workout.
Published on:
Industry
Entertainment
Topics
Music
Style
Simple, Photographic, Typography, Minimalist
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity