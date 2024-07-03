Hand Illustration Template

Design details
This collection of sigil icons is all about bringing a unique and modern twist to your projects. Each icon mixes bold geometric shapes with a cool color scheme of greens, blues, and blacks. They pull inspiration from ancient symbols but with a modern look. Perfect for designers who want to add a mysterious touch to branding, editorial work, or digital art that needs a standout symbol.
With tools like the Linearity Curve, you can easily customize these icons to match your project's vibe or brand colors. You can change the size, rotate shapes, or mix them to create new symbols. Plus, with the Linearity Move feature, you can animate these icons, turning them into engaging sequences for websites or apps.
These icons are more than just pretty designs, they're tools for creativity. Adding them to your work can turn the usual into something incredible, helping you craft a visual identity that's not just seen but also felt. They're a way to make any brand's story stand out and resonate with people.
