Morning Coffee Spotify Cover Template

This template features a clean, modern look with a cup of coffee taking center stage, set against a shadowed grey backdrop. It’s clear and focused, ideal for playlists that set the tone for a productive or serene morning.

You can put your spin on it with Linearity Curve. Switch up the background shade to match the morning light, or select a font that fits the vibe of your music mix. If you want to bring the image to life, Linearity Move can add a gentle animation — think steam rising from the coffee or shadows shifting with the time of day.

When you use this cover, it tells your audience they’re about to listen to something that complements their morning ritual. Your tweaks can transform a simple image into a part of their daily soundtrack, one that goes hand in hand with their morning coffee.