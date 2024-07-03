Morning Coffee Spotify Cover Template

Design details
This template features a clean, modern look with a cup of coffee taking center stage, set against a shadowed grey backdrop. It’s clear and focused, ideal for playlists that set the tone for a productive or serene morning.
You can put your spin on it with Linearity Curve. Switch up the background shade to match the morning light, or select a font that fits the vibe of your music mix. If you want to bring the image to life, Linearity Move can add a gentle animation — think steam rising from the coffee or shadows shifting with the time of day.
When you use this cover, it tells your audience they’re about to listen to something that complements their morning ritual. Your tweaks can transform a simple image into a part of their daily soundtrack, one that goes hand in hand with their morning coffee.
Industry
Entertainment
Topics
Music
Style
Simple, Calm, White, Minimalist, Photographic
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity