Party Night Music Spotify Cover Playlist Template

Design details
This Spotify cover template brings the energy of a night out with its lively image of friends sharing drinks. The dark background with a pop of bright text sets a casual yet vibrant tone. It’s just right for playlists that are all about upbeat, feel-good music meant to get people moving.
Using Linearity Curve, you can put your own spin on it. Try out different photos that match your music's vibe or shuffle the text around for impact. You can also tweak the color palette to reflect the genre of your playlist. If you want to add some motion, Linearity Move lets you animate elements like the text or the glasses to add a beat-synced visual kick to your cover.
By customizing this template, you're giving your playlist a visual shout that it’s time to have fun. The cover you create will grab attention and set the tone, giving listeners an instant feel of the party beats they’re about to dive into. Your design could be what makes your playlist the go-to soundtrack for a great night.
Published on:
Industry
Entertainment
Topics
Music
Style
Photographic, Typography, Minimalist, Simple, Texture
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity