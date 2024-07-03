Pastel Flower Icons Template

Design details
This collection features vector flowers in a spectrum of gentle pinks, blues, greens, and yellows, crafted in a simple, illustrative style. Perfect for projects that require a touch of nature’s beauty without overpowering the design, these flowers add a subtle elegance to beauty, environmental, and marketing materials.
With Linearity Curve, you can reshape these blooms to your project's space and color requirements, ensuring a seamless integration into your visual narrative. The Brush tool gives you the finesse to refine petals, while the Pen tool lets you redraw lines for precision. And if you’re looking to add movement, Linearity Move will breathe life into these designs, transforming them into floating blossoms or gently swaying flowers in a digital breeze.
Incorporating these designs into your work, you’ll convey an ambiance of grace and tranquility. Whether they're animated for an interactive ad or statically placed in a brand's visual identity, these pastel floral designs are set to enhance your creation with an understated yet captivating charm. Your design will not just capture attention, but also the essence of elegance that only nature-inspired graphics can provide.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Entertainment, Beauty, Kids
Style
Pastel, Flowers, Illustrative, Happy, Icon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity