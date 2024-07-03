Pastel Icons Template

Design details
Bask in the whimsy of our pastel icons set, designed for the playful at heart and the trendsetters in design. This collection brims with hand-drawn charm, featuring suns, rainbows, and flowers, all rendered in soft, dreamy pastels that capture the carefree days of summer. The style is undeniably groovy, a little throwback with a modern twist, perfect for projects that require a splash of color and a dash of nostalgia.
With Linearity Curve, you can effortlessly resize these icons, tweak the hues to match your palette, or layer them to create new, intricate designs. Should you wish to animate your project with Linearity Move, these icons can dance across your digital canvas, grow as if blooming, or playfully toggle in visibility, injecting life into your creations.
Employing this pastel icons set, you transform your project from mundane to magical. Ideal for social media campaigns, branding materials, or personal projects, these icons are a ticket to a vibrant visual journey. They promise to not just capture attention but also to enchant and delight, ensuring your design doesn't just speak to the audience but sings to them.
