Playful Bookmark Design Template

This bookmark template features a delightful design with floating books and clouds set against a gentle gradient background. The soft pastel colors and charming illustrations create a playful and inviting look, perfect for readers of all ages.
You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Change the colors to match your brand, swap out the book and cloud illustrations, or add personalized text. With Linearity Move, you can animate the elements to make your bookmark more engaging and dynamic.
Ideal for libraries, bookstores, and reading events, this template helps create memorable and personalized bookmarks. Customize it to add a touch of fun and creativity to your reading materials.
Industry
Entertainment, Kids
Topics
Layout templates, Entertainment, Kids
Style
Gradient, Pastel, Pattern, Happy, Illustrative
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity