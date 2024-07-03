Psychedelic Shapes Icons Template

Check out this collection of psychedelic shapes icons, a blend of groovy graphics from the past with a modern twist. The set features sinuous lines and pulsating patterns in vibrant colors, perfect for injecting retro cool into your designs. Ideal for music festival branding, avant-garde fashion, or any project that demands a bold, creative touch.

With Linearity Curve, personalize these icons to match your brand's vibe. Adjust colors, twist shapes for uniqueness, or resize for different applications. And if you want animation, Linearity Move brings these static icons to life with mesmerizing color and shape dances, great for dynamic logos or web elements that grab attention.

Incorporating these psychedelic shapes into your designs is about making a bold statement. They're a symbol of creativity, inviting viewers into a world where design isn't just seen—it's experienced. Whether you're crafting a brand identity or designing a poster, these icons offer a memorable visual journey.