Relaxing Spotify Playlist Cover Template

Design details
This Spotify cover template is a tranquil scene with clouds and a sliver of a moon against a mix of teal and peach tones. It’s calm and collected, just right for playlists that help people chill out or find their zen.
Using Linearity Curve, you can personalize this scene. Maybe you want to tweak the colors to match a dawn or twilight vibe, or perhaps you want to switch up the fonts to something that fits the feel of your music better. If you’re feeling creative, Linearity Move can animate the clouds or moon, giving your cover a subtle movement that draws in listeners.
Choosing this cover means you’re setting up your playlist as a go-to for relaxation. Your personal touch will give listeners a hint of the peaceful tunes waiting for them, inviting them into a soundscape where they can just hit play and drift away.
