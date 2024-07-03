Retro Icons Template

Design details
Evoke the charm of the digital yesteryears with this retro icons collection. It's a throwback to the pixel-perfect era with a modern twist, featuring grayscale icons with hints of lime green that pop against the monochrome palette. The elements include nostalgic speech bubbles, file icons, and heart symbols, mingling with old-school window frames and pixelated stars. This mix is ideal for projects aiming to blend retro aesthetics with contemporary design narratives.
Imagine revamping these graphics with Linearity Curve, where you have the power to infuse them with your brand's color scheme or reshape them to fit your visual storytelling. You could turn these static images into engaging animations using Linearity Move, giving life to these icons in a way that captures the essence of the retro while speaking the fluent, dynamic language of today's web.
Deploying these assets, you'll stitch a tapestry of nostalgia that resonates with the audience's collective memory, while staying firmly rooted in the now. They're not just assets, they're conversation starters, bridging the gap between the familiar and the cutting-edge in your digital projects. With these, you'll craft experiences that are not only visually captivating but emotionally engaging, making every click a trip down memory lane.
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Entertainment, Tech
Style
Simple, Geometric, Retro
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity