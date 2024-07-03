Retro Music Spotify Album Cover Template

This Spotify cover template packs a punch with its bright orange background and a central vintage TV graphic, complete with decorative stars. It’s designed for playlists that bring back the classic hits or any collection that's all about the charm of bygone eras. It's a visual cue that your music is a gateway to the past, perfect for setting a retro mood.

With Linearity Curve, you're in control of the design. Adjust the background shade to fit the era of your tunes, change out the TV for another retro icon, or play with the layout of the stars. Then, give your cover some motion with Linearity Move. Imagine animating the stars to blink or the TV screen to simulate a static roll, bringing a lively touch to your playlist’s front face.

Using this template, you’ll give listeners a visual taste of what’s coming. It's not just about creating a look; it's about crafting an experience that starts with the first glance. Your playlist won’t just sound like a tribute to the classics—it’ll look the part, too, getting your audience in the right groove from the start.