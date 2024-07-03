Retro Nostalgia Spotify Cover Template

Design details
This Spotify cover template takes a snapshot from a sunset scene and turns it into a frame for your music. With two figures mid-jump, it's got a carefree vibe that's just right for throwback tunes or tracks that wrap you in the warm glow of good old days.
You can make this scene yours with Linearity Curve. Swap out the image for one of your favorite memories or adjust the colors to match your playlist's feel. If you’re into animation, Linearity Move can give life to the picture—maybe the figures actually land their jump or the sunset colors shift.
Using this cover, you’re giving listeners a visual hint of what to expect: a playlist that feels like flipping through a well-loved photo album. Your edits will help create that bridge from the music to the moments they hold dear.
Industry
Entertainment
Topics
Music
Style
Calm, Polaroid, Minimalist, Simple, Photographic, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity