Retro Nostalgia Spotify Cover Template

This Spotify cover template takes a snapshot from a sunset scene and turns it into a frame for your music. With two figures mid-jump, it's got a carefree vibe that's just right for throwback tunes or tracks that wrap you in the warm glow of good old days.

You can make this scene yours with Linearity Curve. Swap out the image for one of your favorite memories or adjust the colors to match your playlist's feel. If you’re into animation, Linearity Move can give life to the picture—maybe the figures actually land their jump or the sunset colors shift.

Using this cover, you’re giving listeners a visual hint of what to expect: a playlist that feels like flipping through a well-loved photo album. Your edits will help create that bridge from the music to the moments they hold dear.