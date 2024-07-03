Sale Icons Template

Design details
Capture the urgency of a flash sale with this bold graphic. It's all about high visibility — big, blocky letters in stark red scream 'BIG SALE' against a dark backdrop, ensuring no one misses the message. Yellow accents like the discount tag add a pop of color and highlight the deal's value. It's a straightforward style that's made for quick decisions and quicker checkouts, ideal for online shops looking to move inventory fast.
You're in control with Linearity Curve. Change up the colors to fit your brand or tweak the text to mirror your specific sale details. It's simple to add your logo or any other graphics you need. Then, take it a step further with Linearity Move to add motion that matters. Picture the sale sign popping up, the cursor clicking, or the warning sign flashing — animations that make people stop and shop.
Use this template, and you're set to make an impact. Get your sale noticed, get customers excited, and get those sales numbers up. With a few custom touches, you'll turn this eye-catching design into a hard-working part of your marketing toolkit.
Small business, Marketing
Ad banners
Illustrative, Geometric, Simple, Sale, Black Friday, Button
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity