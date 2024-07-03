Sales Icons Template

Design details
Presenting a playful sales sticker collection designed to grab attention and prompt purchases. This vibrant assortment of sale badges combines energetic typography with a lively color scheme, featuring oranges, pinks, blues, and yellows that pop. The playful, illustrative style of each sticker is perfect for retail campaigns, e-commerce promotions, or social media blasts that aim to grab attention and drive action.
With Linearity Curve, you have the power to tailor these stickers to your brand's palette or seasonal promotion with just a few clicks. Customize text to reflect your specific offer, and scale designs to fit any format, from web banners to in-store signage. Take advantage of Linearity Move to animate elements, making your sales pitch not just seen but felt, with bouncing percentages and dynamic bursts that mimic the excitement of snagging a great deal.
Use this collection to infuse your marketing materials with energy and urgency. They're invitations to your customers to engage in the thrill of the hunt for a good bargain. With these stickers, your message is clear: it's time to save, and it's time to do it in style.
Industry
Small business, Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Illustrative, Abstract, Geometric, Pattern, Colorful, Sale, Black Friday
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity