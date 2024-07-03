Scribbles Icons Template

This essential set of doodles offers a blend of organic and geometric shapes. It has a monochrome palette that ensures seamless integration into existing projects, with elements ranging from fluid loops and wavy lines to structured hatches and zigzags. This collection is a versatile toolbox for adding a hand-drawn touch or conceptualizing dynamic layouts.

Open this template in Linearity Curve to tailor these scribbles to your project's needs. Adjust stroke weights, manipulate curves, or overlay these elements to create depth and texture. With Linearity Move, animate each stroke to add energy to your marketing materials or social media graphics. You're in control, transforming static imagery into captivating motion with a few clicks.

Incorporating these doodle icons can infuse your work with a sense of spontaneity and motion, perfect for when you need to break away from overly polished visuals. Whether you're crafting an edgy brand identity or jazzing up a presentation, these assets can be adapted to your creative vision and enable you to craft compelling stories that resonate with your audience.