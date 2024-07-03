Scribbles Icons Template

Design details
This essential set of doodles offers a blend of organic and geometric shapes. It has a monochrome palette that ensures seamless integration into existing projects, with elements ranging from fluid loops and wavy lines to structured hatches and zigzags. This collection is a versatile toolbox for adding a hand-drawn touch or conceptualizing dynamic layouts.
Open this template in Linearity Curve to tailor these scribbles to your project's needs. Adjust stroke weights, manipulate curves, or overlay these elements to create depth and texture. With Linearity Move, animate each stroke to add energy to your marketing materials or social media graphics. You're in control, transforming static imagery into captivating motion with a few clicks.
Incorporating these doodle icons can infuse your work with a sense of spontaneity and motion, perfect for when you need to break away from overly polished visuals. Whether you're crafting an edgy brand identity or jazzing up a presentation, these assets can be adapted to your creative vision and enable you to craft compelling stories that resonate with your audience.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Lines, Shapes, Geometric
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity