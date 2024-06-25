Simple Video Game Gif Icons Pack Animated Template

This GIF template features a classic video game design with a yellow Pac-Man character chasing ghosts across a black background. The vibrant colors make the characters stand out, giving it a nostalgic and playful feel. This template is ideal for content related to gaming, retro themes, or fun social media posts.

You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Adjust the colors, add your own text, or modify the layout to better suit your needs. With Linearity Move, bring the characters to life with animations, making them move and interact for engaging content.

Use this template to create dynamic, eye-catching GIFs that capture attention. Whether promoting a gaming event, sharing a fun update, or adding a retro touch to your posts, this template offers a versatile and creative solution.