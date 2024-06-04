Strawberry Bookmark Design Template

Design details
This bookmark template showcases a cheerful pattern of strawberries on a light cream background. The vibrant red strawberries and small blue sprinkles create a fun and lively design, perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your reading materials.
You can customize this template easily with Linearity Curve. Change the colors to match your preferences, swap out the strawberries for other fruits or icons, and adjust the background to fit your style. If you want to make it more dynamic, use Linearity Move to add simple animations like bouncing or twirling strawberries.
This template is ideal for bookstores, libraries, or personal use. It provides a playful and engaging design that will make your bookmarks stand out. Customize it to reflect your unique style and create a delightful reading accessory.
Industry
Entertainment, Layout Templates
Topics
Layout templates, Entertainment
Style
Pattern, Pastel, Illustrative, Colorful
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity