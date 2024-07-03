Summer Breeze Chill Spotify Cover Template

Design details
This Spotify cover template is all about those relaxed summer days. With a gradient that fades from pink to blue and a palm leaf's shadow, it sets the mood for a playlist that's perfect for kicking back and cooling off.
Tailoring this template with Linearity Curve is simple. You can play with the gradient to capture the time of day your music reflects, or choose a font that fits the playlist's vibe. Want to add a bit more life? With Linearity Move, you could animate the shadow of the palm leaf to mimic a gentle breeze.
Using this cover means your playlist is ready to be the backdrop for someone's summer chill-out. It's a visual cue for the easy-going, soothing tracks you've lined up, waiting to be the soundtrack for moments of relaxation.
