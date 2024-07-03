ic-home iconTemplates HubAssetsSummer Breeze Chill Spotify Cover Template
Summer Breeze Chill Spotify Cover Template

This Spotify cover template is all about those relaxed summer days. With a gradient that fades from pink to blue and a palm leaf's shadow, it sets the mood for a playlist that's perfect for kicking back and cooling off.

Tailoring this template with Linearity Curve is simple. You can play with the gradient to capture the time of day your music reflects, or choose a font that fits the playlist's vibe. Want to add a bit more life? With Linearity Move, you could animate the shadow of the palm leaf to mimic a gentle breeze.

Using this cover means your playlist is ready to be the backdrop for someone's summer chill-out. It's a visual cue for the easy-going, soothing tracks you've lined up, waiting to be the soundtrack for moments of relaxation.

Entertainment

Music

Calm, Simple, Gen-Z, Nature, Photographic, Warm

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

