Summer Meadow Spotify Playlist Cover Template

Design details
This Spotify cover template brings the relaxed vibe of a summer meadow right to your playlist. It features a warm field of yellow and green, with pops of red flowers and playful lettering that almost seems to float above the scene. It’s perfect for those playlists that are all about kicking back and soaking up the sun, or the ones that need a laid-back, natural feel.
With Linearity Curve, dive in and customize this scene. Change the field to match the time of year, or adjust the lettering to fit your playlist’s title. If you want to bring it to life, use Linearity Move to animate the letters, giving them a breeze-like movement that mimics the lazy days of summer.
This cover is your starting point for a playlist that's as chill as a summer afternoon. Add your tweaks, and you'll have a visual intro that tells your listeners they’re about to hit play on something that’s perfect for their next picnic, road trip, or just lounging in the sunshine.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Entertainment
Topics
Music
Style
Calm, Simple, Nature, Minimalist, Warm, Vintage
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity