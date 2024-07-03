Tech Illustration Template

Design details
Our tech icons assets template is your go-to source for bridging the gap between technology and design. It offers a vibrant mix of colors—brights set against soft pastels, and sharp lines paired with smooth curves—capturing the essence of modern tech aesthetics perfectly. These icons, ranging from cloud uploads to gear settings, boast an illustrative style that's both fun and professional, making them a fantastic choice for sprucing up presentations or digital interfaces.
If you're looking to redefine your project's visual language, these icons are just what you need. With the flexibility of Linearity Curve, you can let your creativity take the lead—tweak colors, adjust sizes, and modify shapes to fit your vision seamlessly. And if you're aiming to bring these icons to life, switch over to Linearity Move. Here, animation transforms static images into compelling stories, captivating your audience with every frame.
Using this template goes beyond merely filling space—it's about forging connections. Whether you're designing an app interface or crafting a dynamic infographic, your work will not only be seen but truly felt. This is where your message gains momentum, turning your project from a simple concept into a powerful conversation-starter.

Industry
Small business, Marketing, Education
Topics
Ad banners, Infographic, Tech
Style
Illustrative, Icon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity