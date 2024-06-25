Travel Gif Icon Pack Animated Template

Design details
This GIF template is bright and fun, featuring travel-themed icons like a plane, hot air balloon, popsicle, tropical island, and a smiling sun. The playful colors and simple design make it perfect for travel agencies, bloggers, or anyone sharing summer-themed content.
With Linearity Curve, you can easily customize each icon to match your brand's colors or style. Modify elements, adjust colors, and personalize text to fit your message. Use Linearity Move to add animations, making your visuals more engaging.
This template helps you create eye-catching travel content that stands out. Whether promoting travel deals, sharing vacation photos, or creating social media posts, this template adds a lively touch to your content.
Industry
Entertainment, Layout Templates
Topics
Entertainment, Travel
Style
Illustrative, Retro, Transparent, Happy
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity