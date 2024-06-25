Video Game Retro Gif Icons Pack Animated Template

ic-home iconTemplates HubAssetsVideo Game Retro Gif Icons Pack Animated Template
This GIF template features a classic "Game Over" screen inspired by retro video games. It uses a minimalist black and white color scheme with familiar gaming elements like question blocks, coins, and pipes. This template is perfect for game-themed content, social media posts, or any project needing a nostalgic touch.

You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve. Change the text, adjust the colors, or add more elements to fit your specific needs. With Linearity Move, you can animate the elements to create engaging and dynamic GIFs.

Use this template to create captivating content that resonates with gaming enthusiasts. Whether you're promoting a gaming event, sharing a fun update, or adding a retro vibe to your posts, this template offers a versatile and creative solution.

Industry

Entertainment, Layout Templates

Topics

Entertainment

Style

Geometric, Retro, Transparent, Black, Illustrative, Icon

How to download Linearity Curve Templates

  • Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
  • Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
  • With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
  • No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.

How to use Linearity Curve Templates

It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity

