Vintage Bookmark Design Template

This bookmark template features a vintage map background with a muted, sepia tone. The text "the journey" at the bottom adds a thoughtful touch, making it ideal for readers who love travel and adventure. The design is simple yet elegant, perfect for adding a classic feel to any book.

You can customize this template using Linearity Curve by adding your own text or changing the colors to suit your style. If you want to make the bookmark interactive, use Linearity Move to add animations, such as a moving map or highlighting specific areas.

This template is great for creating unique bookmarks for travel enthusiasts, book clubs, or literary events. Once customized, it will inspire readers and make their reading experience even more enjoyable.