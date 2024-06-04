Vintage Bookmark Design Template

Design details
This bookmark template features a vintage map background with a muted, sepia tone. The text "the journey" at the bottom adds a thoughtful touch, making it ideal for readers who love travel and adventure. The design is simple yet elegant, perfect for adding a classic feel to any book.
You can customize this template using Linearity Curve by adding your own text or changing the colors to suit your style. If you want to make the bookmark interactive, use Linearity Move to add animations, such as a moving map or highlighting specific areas.
This template is great for creating unique bookmarks for travel enthusiasts, book clubs, or literary events. Once customized, it will inspire readers and make their reading experience even more enjoyable.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Layout Templates, Entertainment
Topics
Entertainment, Layout templates
Style
Photographic, Typography, Vintage, Illustrative
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity