Vintage Flower Icons Template

The pack features a variety of flowers nestled in stylized vases against a rich, dual-tone background, creating a stark contrast that's both eye-catching and nostalgic. The color scheme, a mix of muted and bold tones, evokes the charm of vintage prints, making these icons perfect for boutique branding, editorial illustrations, or decorative web elements.

With Linearity Curve, the potential for customization is vast. Adjust the color palette to suit seasonal campaigns or match your brand's aesthetic. Reshape the vases, add or remove blossoms, or even draw inspiration to create an entirely new set of icons. When you're ready to animate, Linearity Move offers the capability to bring these static icons to life, perhaps with subtle movements that mimic the gentle sway of flowers in a breeze.

By incorporating these icons into your project, you're not just adding visual elements. You're planting seeds of emotion and nostalgia. The end result? A captivating visual narrative that blooms across your marketing materials, resonating with your audience and setting your brand apart with a touch of vintage charm.