Vintage Flower Icons Template

Design details
The pack features a variety of flowers nestled in stylized vases against a rich, dual-tone background, creating a stark contrast that's both eye-catching and nostalgic. The color scheme, a mix of muted and bold tones, evokes the charm of vintage prints, making these icons perfect for boutique branding, editorial illustrations, or decorative web elements.
With Linearity Curve, the potential for customization is vast. Adjust the color palette to suit seasonal campaigns or match your brand's aesthetic. Reshape the vases, add or remove blossoms, or even draw inspiration to create an entirely new set of icons. When you're ready to animate, Linearity Move offers the capability to bring these static icons to life, perhaps with subtle movements that mimic the gentle sway of flowers in a breeze.
By incorporating these icons into your project, you're not just adding visual elements. You're planting seeds of emotion and nostalgia. The end result? A captivating visual narrative that blooms across your marketing materials, resonating with your audience and setting your brand apart with a touch of vintage charm.
Published on:
Industry
Marketing
Topics
Ad banners, Environment
Style
Illustrative, Pattern, Flowers, Icon
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity