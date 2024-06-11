Whatsapp Retro Sticker GIF Pack Template

This sticker GIF pack template can be used for WhatsApp, Discord, or any other platform. It combines nostalgic digital elements with a fun twist. It features a red floppy disk with a "Don't forget to save!" message, a classic "Game Over" screen on an old computer, a diver with "Done with this" text, and a sad face on a vintage paint program window labeled "Creative Pain." The playful and retro design is perfect for adding humor to your projects.

You can easily customize this template using Linearity Curve by changing colors, modifying text, or adding more elements to match your style. For extra flair, use Linearity Move to animate the stickers, such as making the floppy disk spin or the paint program blink.

This template is ideal for digital artists, designers, and marketers looking to add a touch of vintage humor to their work. With your unique touches, these stickers will bring a creative and nostalgic vibe to any project.