Workout Beats Spotify Cover Playlist Template

This Spotify cover template brings a bold look to any workout playlist with its high-contrast imagery and energetic design. The deep black background sets off the dynamic figure in mid-motion, while striking red lines suggest speed and movement. It's ideal for playlists that fuel high-intensity workouts, where the music's drive matches the pace of the exercise.

As a designer or marketer, you can make this design your own with Linearity Curve. Adjust colors to match your branding, or select different typefaces to match the mood of your music. Want to add motion? Linearity Move lets you animate elements, making the red lines throb in time with a beat or having the runner push forward with every pulse.

In the end, what you get is a personalized cover that doesn't just look good, but also works hard. It sets the tone for what listeners can expect — a playlist that's all about power, pace, and endurance. Your finished product will grab attention and drive listens, getting hearts racing before the music even starts.