Yoga Relaxed Spotify Cover Playlist Template

Design details
This Spotify cover template features a yoga pose against a stark background, capturing a moment of focus and serenity. The sharp contrast and the centered figure offer a visual anchor for playlists that promote calm and concentration during yoga or meditation sessions.
Tailor this scene with Linearity Curve by adjusting the backdrop to softer tones for a gentler feel, or select a different image that matches the type of yoga or meditation practice your playlist accompanies. With Linearity Move, you could add a subtle animation, like a gentle rise and fall around the yogi to represent the breath cycle.
When you choose this cover, you're offering a visual cue of stillness and movement in harmony, inviting listeners into a space where they can stretch, breathe, and find peace with your music. Your touches will make it not just a playlist but a companion to their practice.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Entertainment
Topics
Music
Style
Simple, Minimalist, Geometric, Photographic, Typography
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity