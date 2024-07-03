3D Presentation Template

Design details
This template gives your presentations a modern and dynamic feel with its 3D-like bubble set against a bright blue background. The bubble's organic shape and soft pink colors offer a playful yet polished look, fitting for any brand or creative project aiming to showcase innovation and a forward-thinking attitude.
You can tailor this template easily with the Linearity Curve tools. Adjust the color gradients to match your brand, reshape or duplicate the bubble for different uses, and edit the text in terms of font, size, and position to get your message across clearly. With the Linearity Move feature, you can add animation like making the bubble float across the screen or changing the background colors gradually, making your presentation more engaging.
This template is a versatile choice for anything from startup pitches to creative workshops or marketing strategies. Its customizable features let you turn your slides into a captivating visual story that grabs and keeps your audience's attention.
Published on:
Related
Industry
Marketing, Small business
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Flowy, Gen-Z, Minimalist, 3D Shape
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity