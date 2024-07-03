Furniture Presentation Template

Design details
Set against a split background of lilac and a photographic interior scene, this slide template is a masterclass in balance and contrast. The left side, in a soothing shade of lilac, offers a space for your textual content, underscored by a directive arrow that points towards the slide's visual focus: a stylishly appointed room featuring a bold yellow chair. It's a clear choice for interior designers and furniture brands aiming to present new collections or design concepts with a contemporary flair.
Customization with Linearity Curve is effortless. You can replace the text with your pitch or product details, and the image with your signature piece. The color scheme is ripe for adaptation to match your branding, and the arrow can be redirected to highlight the most compelling element of your photo. With Linearity Move, animate the transition between text and image, or let the arrow pulsate to guide your audience's gaze, transforming a static slide into an interactive experience.
With this template, your presentation becomes more than a pitch—it's a narrative device. You're not just showcasing a piece of furniture. You're inviting your audience into a well-crafted story of design and style. The clean lines and modern aesthetic will resonate with your audience, framing your message within an image that captures their imagination and holds their attention.
Published on:
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity