Restaurant Promo Presentation Template

Design details
Feast your eyes on this culinary-themed slide that's as appetizing as it is appealing. Sporting a bold color palette of red and white, with a splash of green, this design serves up a modern, flat aesthetic that's hard to miss. The juxtaposition of high-resolution food imagery against solid color blocks makes for a mouth-watering presentation. It's an ideal pick for eateries looking to advertise seasonal menus or special offers, promising to whet the appetite of any viewer.
Use Linearity Curve to dish out your own flavor on this template. You've got the freedom to spice up the color scheme to align with your restaurant's theme or season. Mix in your signature dishes with drag-and-drop ease, and modify the text to echo your brand's voice. Want to add some zest? With Linearity Move, animate elements like the 'order online' call-to-action to grab attention and guide customers to your virtual doorstep.
With this template, you'll craft a visual treat that's just as unique as your culinary creations. It's more than a slide, it's your next step towards a bustling venue. Customize, animate, and serve – your patrons are just a click away from savoring your story.
Industry
Marketing, Small business
Topics
Restaurant, Ad banners
Style
Simple, Geometric, Photographic, White
How to download Linearity Curve Templates
- Click 'Open Template', and your chosen design will download.
- Open the file in your Mac (or iPad) Downloads folder.
- With Linearity Curve installed, the template appears in your Linearity Cloud Gallery.
- No Linearity Curve yet? Create your Linearity Account and get started for free.
How to use Linearity Curve Templates
It’s important to remember that all the elements within our templates are fully customizable, so feel free to use as much or as little of the already existing layout, colors, fonts, images, and shapes as desired.
Also, leverage all our intuitive tools - Brush tool, Pen tool, Shape Builder tool, Auto Trace, Background Removal, and so much more. Let our templates be the starting point for your limitless creativity