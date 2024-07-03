Neon Charts and Graphs

Embark on a journey of sophisticated design with our collection of simple yet impactful graphs and charts, meticulously designed in Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator).

What you'll find in the pack:

Discover a harmonious blend of colors in our collection of charts and graphs. From tranquil blues to vibrant fuchsias, these elements are not just data representations; they are a visual spectacle. The balance of white and black adds a touch of elegance, making your data-driven designs both informative and aesthetically pleasing.

Transform your designs

Revolutionize the way you present information with these charts and graphs. Infuse your reports, presentations, and infographics with a touch of visual flair. This pack is not just about data; it's about transforming information into a captivating visual experience that engages and informs your audience.

Easy to use and customize

Simplify the process of data visualization with Linearity Curve's intuitive interface. These charts and graphs are designed for easy integration into your projects, allowing you to customize and tailor them to your unique needs effortlessly. No more compromising style for substance — achieve both seamlessly.

Elevate your data slideshows and captivate your audience with every presentation.