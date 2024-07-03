Design details
Discover the dynamic Red Sale Stickers pack, showcasing bold illustrative shapes and clean, impactful typography in vibrant red, yellow, and white. Elevate your promotional game with these attention-grabbing stickers, perfect for online stores, marketing campaigns, and advertisements. The simple yet bold design ensures versatility, making it ideal for social media posts, and Black Friday flyers. Boost your sales presence with this impactful graphic elements pack.
Published on:
Industry
Tech, Companies/Startups, Creative Agencies, Marketing Teams, Creative Teams
Topics
Ad banners
Style
Illustrative, Geometric, Simple, Sale, Black Friday, Button
